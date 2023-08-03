Transfer News: Done Deals, Willian Agree Deal With Al-Shabab, Chelsea Desperate To Sign Caicedo

Willian Agree Deal With Al-Shabab

Willian has agreed on personal terms with Saudi league side Al Shabab.

The former Chelsea winger signed a new deal at Fulham just 17 days ago but he told the club and manager that he wants Saudi move. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea Desperate To Sign Caicedo

Well-placed sources have suggested Chelsea’s desperation to sign Moises Caicedo will lead them to pay close to £100 million. (Source: Jacob Steinberg)

Galatasaray Keen On Fred

Galatasaray are continuing their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Fred, as they look to sign the Brazilian this summer.(Source: Mail)

Besiktas Close To Signing Pepe

Besiktas are close to signing Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe. (Source: Transfermarket)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Hearts have signed striker Kyosuke Tagawa from FC Tokyo for an undisclosed fee. (Source: Hearts)

OFFICIAL: St Johnstone have signed centre-back Sam McClelland on a two-year deal after he left Chelsea. (Source: St Johnstone)

