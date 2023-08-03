NEWS

Transfer News: Done Deals, Willian Agree Deal With Al-Shabab, Chelsea Desperate To Sign Caicedo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read

Willian Agree Deal With Al-Shabab

Willian has agreed on personal terms with Saudi league side Al Shabab.

The former Chelsea winger signed a new deal at Fulham just 17 days ago but he told the club and manager that he wants Saudi move. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea Desperate To Sign Caicedo

Well-placed sources have suggested Chelsea’s desperation to sign Moises Caicedo will lead them to pay close to £100 million. (Source: Jacob Steinberg)

Galatasaray Keen On Fred

Galatasaray are continuing their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Fred, as they look to sign the Brazilian this summer.(Source: Mail)

Besiktas Close To Signing Pepe

Besiktas are close to signing Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe. (Source: Transfermarket)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Hearts have signed striker Kyosuke Tagawa from FC Tokyo for an undisclosed fee. (Source: Hearts)

OFFICIAL: St Johnstone have signed centre-back Sam McClelland on a two-year deal after he left Chelsea. (Source: St Johnstone)

Mr_Krabbs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Niger Republic Citizens Were Seen Parading With Anti-Tinubu Banners In Viral Video

1 min ago

If The Chaos Gets Out Of Hand Like In Lybia People From Niger Will Troop In As Refugees-Obi’s Lawyer

2 mins ago

BREAKING: Nigeria Labour Congress Threatens Nationwide Strike If Tinubu Government Fails To Withdraw Court Summons Against Its Leaders

8 mins ago

Ministerial List: The Nation Was Kept Waiting For The Coming Of Miracle Working Technocrats- Sani

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button