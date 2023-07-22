Transfer News: Done Deals, Tottenham interested in Ivan Toney, De Gea ‘rejects’ Inter Milan offer

Tottenham interested in Ivan Toney

With Harry Kane’s future uncertain even if he stays this summer, Tottenham are reportedly on the hunt for a replacement.

According to the Independent, Ivan Toney is of interest.

While the Brentford striker cannot play until January, keen eyes are being cast from north London.

De Gea ‘rejects’ Inter Milan offer

Veteran goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly refused a contract offer from Inter Milan amid uncertainty over his future.

Inter Milan are searching for a replacement for Andre Onana and De Gea could have gone in the opposite direction.

The Daily Record that the Spanish goalkeeper was offered a contract by Inter, but the offer didn’t match his expectations.

It is reported that De Gea is hoping to attract a salary of €10million (£8.7m) after being released by the Reds.

Elanga update

Earlier, the Mail wrote Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga had rejected a move to Everton.

Following up their claim this afternoon, they now believe that the Sweden international will instead move to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest in a £15m deal.

He is due to have a medical in the coming days.

Douglas Luiz interest

Aston Villa could find themselves in the centre of a transfer battle between North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham this summer, with both clubs said to be showing an interest in Douglas Luiz.

Villa saw off interest in Luiz from Arsenal last summer, rejecting bids from the Gunners for the Brazilian. Tottenham have also previously been credited with an interest in the midfielder.

United made aware of target’s talks with PSG

United have been made aware by the representatives of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos that they are advancing in talks with PSG, 90min understands.

Ramos was one of the players on United’s long list of striker targets for the summer, though they have sharpened their focus on a deal for Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund. As 90min reported this week, personal terms have been agreed in principle with the Danish striker and United are trying to thrash out agreeable terms with Atalanta in the region of €60m (£52m).

Done Deals

Newport sign former Republic of Ireland under-21 defender

Newport County have signed experienced “warrior” Ryan Delaney from Morecambe for next season.﻿

The former Republic of Ireland under-21 international can play at play either centre-half or left-back.﻿

Brighton sign midfielder Mackenzie Hawkesby from Sydney FC﻿

Brighton have signed midfielder Mackenzie Hawkesby from Sydney FC.﻿

Hawkesby, 23, made 38 appearances for the Sky Blues over four campaigns, and scored eight goals.﻿

