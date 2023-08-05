Transfer News: Done Deals, Tottenham Hotspur Interested In Taremi, Chelsea Make £25M Offer For Olise

Tottenham Hotspur Interested In Taremi

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Porto striker Mehdi Taremi, who would cost €30 million, as the north Londoners plan for life without Harry Kane. (Source: Sky Italia)

Chelsea Make £25M Offer For Olise

Chelsea have made a £25m verbal proposal to sign Michael Olise. Personal terms are already agreed. Chelsea still waiting for guarantees on his hamstring injury. (Source: fabrice_hawkins)

Crystal Palace Advancing In Talks For Hall

Crystal Palace are advancing in talks to sign Chelsea Defender Lewis Hall on loan. Hall will extend his contract first at Stamford bridge. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

West Ham Receive Bids For Scamacca

West Ham united have received €30 million bids from Atalanta and Inter Milan for striker Gianluca Scamacca. (Source: Sky Sports)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Daichi Kamada has signed for Lazio on a free transfer. (Source: S.S. Lazio)

OFFICIAL: Burnley forward Anass Zaroury has signed a new five-year contract with the club. (Source: Burnley FC)

