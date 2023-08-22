NEWS

Transfer News: Done Deals, Sergio Ramos On The Verge Of Joining Besiktas, Petrovic To Chelsea

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read

Sergio Ramos On The Verge Of Joining Besiktas

Sergio Ramos is on the verge of signing for Besiktas as a free agent. (Source: Santi_J_FM)

Petrovic To Chelsea

Understand Djordje Petrović will sign on Wednesday as new Chelsea player — it will be 7 year contract until 2030.

Told it will include option for one more year, 2031.

He’ll join the blues for $17.5m fixed fee plus $2.2m add-ons to New England Revolution. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Gonzalo Montiel To Join Nottingham Forest

Gonzalo Montiel to Nottingham Forest is done.

He’ll join on a season-long loan, with an option to buy for €11m. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Fulham Pull Out Of Hudson-Odoi Race

Fulham have pulled out of the race to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea. (Source: Tom Roddy)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Josh Cullen has signed a new contract at Burnley until 2026. (Source: Burnley Official)

OFFICIAL: Southampton have signed midfielder Flynn Downes from West Ham on loan until the end of the season. (Source: Southampton FC)

Mr_Krabbs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Dazzling And Elegant Dress Styles Mature Ladies Can Sew With Different Fabrics

11 mins ago

Beautiful and attractive casual outfits you can wear to an informal event as a fashionable lady

21 mins ago

Pastor David Ibiyeomie Drops New Prophetic Declarations

41 mins ago

I see a revolution coming – Fr. Mbaka warns Nigerian Leaders, says God will be involved this time

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button