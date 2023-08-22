Transfer News: Done Deals, Sergio Ramos On The Verge Of Joining Besiktas, Petrovic To Chelsea
Sergio Ramos On The Verge Of Joining Besiktas
Sergio Ramos is on the verge of signing for Besiktas as a free agent. (Source: Santi_J_FM)
Petrovic To Chelsea
Understand Djordje Petrović will sign on Wednesday as new Chelsea player — it will be 7 year contract until 2030.
Told it will include option for one more year, 2031.
He’ll join the blues for $17.5m fixed fee plus $2.2m add-ons to New England Revolution. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Gonzalo Montiel To Join Nottingham Forest
Gonzalo Montiel to Nottingham Forest is done.
He’ll join on a season-long loan, with an option to buy for €11m. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Fulham Pull Out Of Hudson-Odoi Race
Fulham have pulled out of the race to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea. (Source: Tom Roddy)
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: Josh Cullen has signed a new contract at Burnley until 2026. (Source: Burnley Official)
OFFICIAL: Southampton have signed midfielder Flynn Downes from West Ham on loan until the end of the season. (Source: Southampton FC)
