Transfer News: Done Deals, Santi Carzola Returns To Boyhood Club, Man City Agree £25M Laporte Deal
Santi Carzola Returns To Boyhood Club
Santi Cazorla has joined his boyhood club Real Oviedo on a one-year deal.
The 38-year old has agreed a contract on the minimum wage set by La Liga 2. (Source: Real Oviedo)
Man City Agree £25M Laporte Deal
Manchester City have agreed a £25m deal with Al-Nassr for Aymeric Laporte.
The Spanish defender will sign a 3-year contract and will receive a salary of €15M/year if he joins the Saudi club. (Source: relevo)
Zaniolo Set To Complete Aston Villa Medical
Nicolo Zaniolo is currently in Birmingham to complete his Aston Villa medical. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea Put Hall Up For Sale
Chelsea have put Lewis Hall up for sale but are asking for around £30M amid interest from Newcastle United.
A loan is also possible if they cannot agree a fee. (Source: Tele Football)
DONE DEALS
OFFICIAL: Atalanta have signed Charles de Ketelaere from AC Milan on an initial loan deal, with an option to buy for around €22m. (Source: Atalanta_BC)
OFFICIAL: Ajax have signed striker Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough for €12M + €2M in add-ons.
He has signed a 5-year contract. (Source: AFC Ajax)
