Transfer News: Done Deals, Santi Carzola Returns To Boyhood Club, Man City Agree £25M Laporte Deal

Santi Carzola Returns To Boyhood Club

Santi Cazorla has joined his boyhood club Real Oviedo on a one-year deal.

The 38-year old has agreed a contract on the minimum wage set by La Liga 2. (Source: Real Oviedo)

Man City Agree £25M Laporte Deal

Manchester City have agreed a £25m deal with Al-Nassr for Aymeric Laporte.

The Spanish defender will sign a 3-year contract and will receive a salary of €15M/year if he joins the Saudi club. (Source: relevo)

Zaniolo Set To Complete Aston Villa Medical

Nicolo Zaniolo is currently in Birmingham to complete his Aston Villa medical. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea Put Hall Up For Sale

Chelsea have put Lewis Hall up for sale but are asking for around £30M amid interest from Newcastle United.

A loan is also possible if they cannot agree a fee. (Source: Tele Football)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Atalanta have signed Charles de Ketelaere from AC Milan on an initial loan deal, with an option to buy for around €22m. (Source: Atalanta_BC)

OFFICIAL: Ajax have signed striker Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough for €12M + €2M in add-ons.

He has signed a 5-year contract. (Source: AFC Ajax)

