Transfer News: Done Deals, PSG weighing up move for Harry Kane, Forest table Turner bid

PSG weighing up move for Harry Kane

Paris Saint-Germain are considering launching a last-gasp move to lure Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane (30) to the Parc des Princes, according to sources contacted by Get French Football .

According to multiple sources, including The Telegraph and Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have set a deadline of today for Tottenham to respond to their new and improved bid for the England captain.

Forest table Turner bid

Nottingham Forest have tabled an opening bid for Arsenal’s Matt Turner, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Talks are advancing between the two clubs, with the departure of the USA international expected to pave the way for David Raya to arrive from Brentford.

Forest were expected to push to sign Dean Henderson permanently this summer following his loan spell at the club from Manchester United last season but their eye has been drawn to Turner’s availability.

BRENTFORD TO REJECT ARSENAL’S RAYA BID

David Ornstein reports that Brentford are expected to reject Arsenal’s £23m bid for David Raya, but talks are ongoing to find a solution that fulfills both parties.

Barcelona are also set to meet with the agent of Alexis Sanchez, who is available on a free transfer and could be brought back for a second spell at Camp Nou. (Jose Tomas Fernandez)

Arsenal could cash in on Takehiro Tomiyasu

Inter Milan have emerged as contenders for Takehiro Tomiyasu’s signature.

It’s difficult to see the Japanese full-back getting much gametime at Arsenal next season after Jurrien Timber’s arrival.

Reports in Italy suggest the Gunners want in the region of £30m for Tomiyasu.

Done Deals

Reading FC sign former Brentford defender on free transfer

Reading have confirmed the signing of experienced central defender Harlee Dean on a two-year contract.

Cobblers trialist joins League Two club in permanent deal

Attacker Ash Hunter, who spent time on trial with Northampton during pre-season, has signed for League Two side MK Dons.

The 27-year-old former Fleetwood and Salford player trained with the Cobblers after leaving Morecambe in June and featured in friendlies against Leicester City and Birmingham, but Jon Brady opted against pursuing a permanent deal.

