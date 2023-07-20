NEWS

Transfer News: Done Deals, PSG Join Man Utd In Race For Norway Striker, Brighton Set To Sign Igor

PSG Join Man Utd In Race For Norway Striker

Manchester United face competition from PSG for the signing of Norwegian striker, Rasmus Højlund.

The French club are in contact with the player’s representatives.

United are set to send their first official bid soon to avoid any hijacking. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Brighton Set To Sign Igor

Brighton are closing in on a £15m deal with Fiorentina to sign Julio Igor. (Source: Tele Football)

Al-Ahli Keen On Marco Silva

Al-Ahli have made Marco Silva a £40M offer to become their new manager on a two-year deal.

His representatives are in London to hold talks with Saudi officials.

The Fulham head coach has a £6m release clause, with one-year left on his deal. (Source: Sky Sports)

Burnley Close To Signing Koleosho

Burnley are set to sign 18-year old Luca Koleosho from Espanyol for €3 million. (Source: Tele Football)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Luton Town have signed Marvelous Nakamba from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. (Source: Luton Town)

OFFICIAL: Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has completed a move to Burnley for a fee of around £14M + £5M add ons. (Source: Burnley FC)

