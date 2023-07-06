Transfer News: Done Deals, Paulo Dybala To Chelsea, Leicester City Prepared To Cash In On Barnes

Paulo Dybala To Chelsea

Paulo Dybala to Chelsea is a real possibility this summer. The blues are asking for ‘more and more’ information about the Argentinian. Mauricio Pochettino is a huge admirer and Dybala’s release clause is £10 million. (Source: Aliprandi Jacopo – CorSport)

Leicester City Prepared To Cash In On Barnes

Leicester City are hoping to receive £35m for Harvey Barnes this summer, with Newcastle linked with the winger. (Source: Mail Sport)

Robin Koch On His Way To Frankfurt

Robin Koch is on his way to Frankfurt to complete his transfer to Eintracht.

Medical today, will put pen to paper on a one-year loan deal from Leeds. (Source: Pletti goal)

PSG Want €200M For Mbappe

PSG want €200M for Kylian Mbappé, and Mbappé wants to be paid for his 2023/24 season at PSG.

Real Madrid are not willing to pay for both, so one party will need to give in for the transfer to go through.

Madrid can’t afford both because of their investment in the stadium. (Source: RMC sport)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: CF Montreal have signed forward Kwadwo Opoku from LAFC for $1.75 million. (Source: CF Montreal)

OFFICIAL: Milan Škriniar has completed his move to PSG on a free transfer. He’s signed a contract until June 2028. (Source: PSG_inside)

