Transfer News: Done Deals, Ousmane Dembele Wants PSG Move, Chelsea In Pole Position To Sign Olise

Ousmane Dembele Wants PSG Move

Ousmane Dembélé only wants to join Paris Saint Germain. It’s only a matter of time before the move is completed. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Chelsea In Pole Position To Sign Olise

Manchester City were leading Chelsea in the race for Michael Olise last week, but the Blues are now back in pole position to sign the Crystal Palace playmaker. (Source: Tutto Mercato Web)

Franck Kessie Set To Join Al-Ahli

Al-Ahli and Barcelona are signing all the documents for the Franck Kessié transfer.

The player is undergoing his medical in Paris today. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Humphreys Will Leave Chelsea On Loan

Bashir Humphreys is in talks to extend his Chelsea deal after an exceptional preseason tour, which left Mauricio Pochettino impressed.

All parties agree a loan is the best option at this stage of his development. (Source: Nizaar Kinsella)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Manchester United have completed the signing of Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta for a fee of £72M + add ons.

He has signed a 5+1 year contract at old Trafford. (Source: Manchester United)

OFFICIAL: St Johnstone have signed midfielder Matt Smith from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal. (Source: St Johnstone)

Mr_Krabbs (

)