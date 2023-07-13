NEWS

Transfer News: Done deals; Onana close to joining Man Utd; Atalanta reject Man Utd’s Hojlund offer

Inter Milan Goalkeeper, Andre Onana is close to joining Manchester United and the Cameroonian is set to become the Red Devils second summer signing after Mason Mount. According to Nizaar Kinsella, the expectation is that the deal will be done under £50m.

Manchester United’s proposed Cash plus players offer for Rasmus Hojlund has been rejected by Atalanta. The Serie A side value the striker at £85m and only want cash to allow the player leave the club. According to Laurie Whitwell, Manchester United view the £85m fee as excessive.

DONE DEALS;

Sassuolo have signed centre-back Mattia Viti on a season-long loan from Nice

Ashley Young has joined Everton on a free transfer from Aston Villa

Girona have signed winger Savio Moreira from Troyes on a season-long loan.

Viktor Gyökeres has joined Sporting Lisbon on a €24m record fee from Coventry. The striker joins the club on a five-year contract

Stuttgart have signed striker Jamie Leweling on a season-long loan from Union Berlin.

