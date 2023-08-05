Transfer News: Done Deals, Nottingham Forest Close To Signing Turner, West Ham Make Bid For Alvarez

Nottingham Forest Close To Signing Turner

Nottingham Forest are closing in on Matt Turner deal with Arsenal.

Verbal agreement in place, personal terms also agreed, both clubs are currently finalising the details and then it will be sealed. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

West Ham Make Bid For Alvarez

Understand West Ham have just sent first official bid for Édson Álvarez, worth around £30 million.

Personal terms are already agreed and the player is ready to fly to London to undergo a medical.

Negotiations continue between with Ajax and the English club. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Coutinho Attracting Interest From Qatar

Understand one club from Qatar has now asked for conditions of Philippe Coutinho deal.

Coutinho could leave Aston Villa in case he receives good proposal; Saudi clubs also approached him in July. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Nottingham Forest Submit Proposal For Barrios

Nottingham Forest submitted formal proposal to sign Colombian midfielder Wilmar Barrios.

Understand bid is around €4m fee but Zenit St Petersburg rejected as they want way more to let Barrios leave, around €15m. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Manchester United have completed the signing of Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta for a fee of £72M + add ons.

He has signed a 5+1 year contract at old Trafford. (Source: Manchester United)

OFFICIAL: Burnley forward Anass Zaroury has signed a new five-year contract with the club. (Source: Burnley FC)

