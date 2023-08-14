Transfer News: Done Deals, Neymar Will Join Al Hilal On A 2-Yr Deal, Kepa Joins Real Madrid On Loan

Neymar Will Join Al Hilal On A 2-Yr Deal

In a stunning turn of events, Neymar Jr. is set to join Al Hilal on a two-year deal. The deal, which has been confirmed by all parties, will see the Brazilian superstar don the number 10 jersey for the Saudi club. Paris Saint-Germain receives a hefty fee close to €100 million for the transfer. Despite speculations of a possible return to Barcelona, Neymar’s move to Al Hilal has dashed those hopes.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Done Deal: Kepa Joins Real Madrid On Loan

Kepa Arrizabalaga has opted for a loan deal with Real Madrid until June 2024. The Spanish goalkeeper’s decision to join the La Liga giants over Bayern Munich is turning heads. However, it’s important to note that there’s no buy option clause in the deal, meaning he will return to Chelsea after the loan period.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Brighton’s Bold Midfielder Move

Brighton has made an impressive move in the transfer market by reaching an agreement with young midfielder Carlos Baleba. The 2004-born talent is earmarked as the favorite option to replace Caicedo. An opening bid exceeding €16 million, inclusive of add-ons, has already been submitted to Lille. Talks are ongoing, and the potential addition of Baleba could add significant depth to Brighton’s midfield.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Done Deal: Oxlade-Chamberlain’s New Chapter

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a switch to Besiktas on a three-year deal. After leaving Liverpool as a free agent, the English midfielder will now wear the colors of the Turkish club. This move marks a fresh chapter in his career and presents a chance for him to rediscover his form on a new stage.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

