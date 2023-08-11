Transfer News: Done deals; Liverpool agree £110m deal for Caicedo; Kane agrees to join Bayern
Liverpool agree £110m deal for Caicedo
Liverpool have reached an agreement with Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo for British record £110m. The Seagulls sold to Liverpool, the highest bidder, with Chelsea bidding £100m for the midfielder. Personal terms a formality plus medical planned for Friday in Liverpool
Source: @David_Ornstein
Kane agrees to join Bayern
Harry Kane has reached an agreement to join Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur. Personal terms in place for 30 year old to sign a 4 year contract. The England captain is awaiting green light from Tottenham Hotspur to travel for medical and complete the transfer
Source: @David_Ornstein
DONE DEALS;
Inter Milan have signed goalkeeper Emil Audero from Sampdoria on a season-long loan.
PSV have signed midfielder Malik Tillman from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan.
Al Ahli have signed centre-back Roger Ibañez from AS Roma for €28.5m plus €3m add-ons on a four-year contract
Former Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete has joined Galatasaray on a four-year contract.
Leeds United have signed centre-back Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan
Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of Max Aarons from Norwich City for £7m.
