Transfer News: Done Deals, Inter want to re-sign Lukaku, Andre Onana agrees Man United contract

Inter want to re-sign Lukaku

Inter Milan are trying everything to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea this summer. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A outfit haven’t started considering alternatives just yet in hope of signing Lukaku.

The report states the Belgian has no intention of playing under Mauricio Pochettino and Inter are now focusing on the deal after completing moves for Marcus Thuram and Davide Frattesi.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Andre Onana agrees Man United contract

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Andre Onana.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds that United returned to the negotiation table with Inter Milan for the goalkeeper as they look to agree a fee.

A new bid worth £43m has been submitted but Inter are still holding out for closer to £47m, which is now the only stumbling block with the player agreeing a long-term contract.

Parlour theory on Rice move

Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal has taken another step closer to completion as the Gunners have finally reached an agreement with West Ham over the deal’s payment structure.

Once finalised the transfer, worth £100million plus £5m in add-ons, will become Arsenal’s record-signing by some distance and see Rice become British football’s most expensive player of all time.

Liverpool bid for Torino defender Perr Schuurs turned down

Liverpool are interested in signing Perr Schuurs from Torino in the summer transfer window, according to Tuttosport. The report in the Italian publication has claimed that Liverpool have made a bid for the 23-year-old Dutch central defender. Serie A outfit Torino have turned it down.

Former Premier League and UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool have offered Torino €30 million (£25.75 million) for the 23-year-old Dutch centre-back. The Italian club are looking for €40 million (£34.34 million) for Schuurs. Napoli, who won Serie A last season, are also interested in the youngster

Arsenal confirm Xhaka exit

Arsenal have confirmed that Granit Xhaka has left the club.

The former Gunners skipper has finally completed his move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Xhaka made 297 appearances for Arsenal in a seven-year stay in north London.

Mikel Arteta said: “We are saying goodbye to a fantastic player and person loved by all of us.

“It has been an incredible journey together for him and he has given absolutely everything for this club.”

Done Deals

Revs sign American midfielder Ian Harkes after four-plus seasons in Scotland with Dundee United

The New England Revolution signed American midfielder Ian Harkes (pronounced HARX) to a Major League Soccer contract through the 2023 season, with a two-year club option for 2024 and 2025.

Former West Ham and Wycombe midfielder joins Beaconsfield

Beaconsfield Town have announced the signing of the former Wycombe Wanderers and West Ham United midfielder Josh Payne on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old, who played three times and scored once for the Chairboys during the 2009/10 season, joins the Rams after recently leaving Maidenhead Cosmos.

Olaiyasport (

)