Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea eyeing Maguire, Man City join Barella race

Chelsea eyeing Maguire no

Chelsea are considering a move for Harry Maguire after losing Wesley Fofana to a long-term injury, according to90min.

Fofana underwent ‘reconstructive surgery’ on an ACL injury earlier this week which will rule him out for almost all of next season. It leaves Mauricio Pochettino’s side shot at the back, having sold Kalidou Koulibaly.

Man City join Barella race

Liverpool and Newcastle may be fretting having not concluded a deal for Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, as Manchester City are reportedly rivalling their interest.

As Ilkay Gundogan has left the Etihad and Bernardo Silva’s future unresolved, Pep Guardiola sees Barella as an ideal replacement if the Portuguese man departs.

It is unlikely to come without a fight from interested parties Liverpool and Newcastle, as both sides remain on the hunt for midfield reinforcement.

Kane wants out

Harry Kane won’t sign a new contract at Tottenham and wants to join Bayern Munich, according to the Times.

United have been heavily interested in the striker for months, but started to look elsewhere amid concerns that Spurs will not sell to a Premier League club.

This report opens up the faint possibility that Kane leaves Tottenham on a free next summer, which could reignite United links – although there is a long way to go for that!

Newcastle agree fee with Leicester

Newcastle United have agreed a fee in the region of £38million with Leicester City for the signing of Harvey Barnes.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue and if all goes according to plan, Barnes will join Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle have been actively exploring a move for Barnes during this summer’s transfer window and now look set to secure the services of the English winger.

Raphinha Man City link

Raphinha was a name linked with Arsenal for much of last summer, but now it seems he could be heading back to the Premier League with Manchester City.

The Barcelona winger has been lined up as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who is off to Saudi Arabia.

Done Deals

ZAC ASHWORTH JOINS BOLTON ON LOAN

Albion left-back Zac Ashworth has joined League One side Bolton Wanderers on a season-long loan.

Seb Palmer-Houlden Joins the Exiles On Loan

Newport County AFC is delighted to confirm that Seb Palmer-Houlden has joined the Exiles on a season long loan from Championship outfit Bristol City, subject to EFL approval.

