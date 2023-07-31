Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea Bid For Robert Sanchez, Mane Set For Al Nassr Medical

Chelsea’s Bid for Robert Sánchez:

Chelsea has sent a formal bid to Brighton for talented goalkeeper Robert Sánchez. Negotiations are underway, with reports suggesting that Sánchez has already accepted Chelsea as his preferred destination. Brighton, on the other hand, hopes to secure the player’s transfer this summer. Additionally, Chelsea is also in talks with Brighton for Moisés Caicedo, indicating their ambition to bolster their midfield.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Sadio Mané’s Move to Al Nassr:

Sadio Mané, the skilled forward of Liverpool, seems to be heading for a new challenge with Al Nassr. He is scheduled to undergo medical tests this evening, fueling speculations about his imminent transfer. If the deal materializes, Al Nassr will have acquired a world-class player with an impressive track record.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Ousmane Dembélé’s Verbal Agreement with PSG:

Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly secured a verbal agreement with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé on a five-year deal. The agreement was confirmed since Sunday late night, but the transfer hinges on PSG and Barça finding a way to proceed, given the €50 million release clause that is set to expire in just 8 hours. Dembélé’s ‘yes’ to PSG signifies a potential shift in his career, adding more intrigue to the ongoing negotiations.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea’s Pursuit of Levi Colwill:

Chelsea has been actively negotiating a new contract for Levi Colwill, demonstrating their determination to retain the promising talent. The club has improved its proposal and considers Colwill ‘untouchable’ and not for sale. With talks ongoing, Chelsea remains confident of securing Colwill’s future at the club.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

What do you think about these moves?

Happylee (

)