Transfer News: Done Deals, Chelsea £13m Livramento’s deal, Eintracht Frankfurlt Bid For Wahi

Chelsea £13m Livramento’s deal

Chelsea are reportedly set to bank £13milllion thanks to a sell-on clause inserted into Tino Livramento’s contract when he was sold in 2021.

The right-back joined Southampton in a deal worth £4million, with the Blues reluctantly greenlighting the exit, striking a compromise that they would allow their academy graduate to leave if they received 50 per cent of the profit made on his next sale.

Livramento is now set to join Newcastle in a deal worth £35m, which will therefore see £13m diverted back to Stamford Bridge – add-ons are also included in the deal which could provide Chelsea with a further £2.5m.

Eintracht Frankfurlt Bid For Wahi

Elye Wahi was a target for Chelsea, potentially to then loan to Strasbourg, but it seems Eintracht are leading the chase now.

Harry Maguire to Everton

Everton have now moved to the front of the queue for Man Utd centre-back Harry Maguire ahead of both Tottenham and West Ham. (Football Insider)

Bayern Munich escalate Harry Kane transfer saga

It’s all kicking off at Spurs!

Standard Sport’s Dan Kilpatrick brings you all the latest developments in the Harry Kane saga after Bayern’s bid and deadline dropped this afternoon.

Burnley ‘in for’ Alvaro Fernandez

Burnley have an interest in United left-back Alvaro Fernandez, according to Sky Sports.

The defender had a tremendous loan at Preson North End last season, where he was named the club’s young player of the year.

And with Vincent Kompany looking for a left-sided full-back before he faces Manchester City in a week’s time, the Clarets seem to be zeroing in on the Spaniard.

Done Deals

Darnell Johnson deal

We are delighted to announce the signing of defender Darnell Johnson following a successful trial period with the club.

Johnson, who may be better known to Rovers fans as ‘Trialist 12’, was on the scoresheet in our 2-0 win over West Brom in a pre-season friendly last week.

Mael de Gevigney moves to Oakwell from Nimes

Barnsley have signed French centre-back Mael de Gevigney from Nimes Olympique for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the Tykes, with the club having an option for an extra year.

He joined Nimes after captaining Versailles to the fourth-tier title in 2019 and played 31 games last season.

