Transfer News: Done Deals, Brighton Reach Agreement With Baleba, Chelsea Close To Signing Olise

Brighton Reach Agreement With Baleba

Brighton have already reached an agreement with 2004 born midfielder Carlos Baleba on personal terms, as he’s the favorite option to replace Caicedo.

Opening bid has already been submitted to Lille — in excess of €16m and it also includes add-ons.

Talks are ongoing. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea Close To Signing Olise

Chelsea are close to agreeing personal terms with Michael Olise and hope to secure a deal worth around £45m for the Crystal Palace winger. (Source: Nizaar Kinsella)

Real Madrid Paid €1M For Kepa

It has been revealed that Real Madrid have paid a €1M loan fee for the signing of Kepa from Chelsea. (Source: relevo)

Neymar Eyes Return To Europe

Neymar would like to return to Europe after one or two seasons in Saudi Arabia in order to aim for the 2026 World Cup. (Source: L’equipe)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Besiktas have signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free transfer. He has signed a 3-year contract. (Source: Besiktas)

OFFICIAL: Fenerbahçe have signed Fred from Manchester United for a fee of around €15m, with add ons included. (Source: Fenerbahçe)

