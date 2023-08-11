Transfer News: Done Deal, Liverpool Summit £110m For Caicedo, Bayern Confident On Kane Deal

Liverpool Summit £110m For Caicedo

Liverpool’s pursuit of Ecuadorian sensation Moisés Caicedo has reached a climactic point. The Reds have reportedly submitted an official bid of £110 million to Brighton, indicating their determination to land the talented midfielder. Brighton, keen on maximizing their returns, is set to accept the offer, sidelining Chelsea’s lack of matching proposal. The player’s personal terms are being finalized, with the deal expected to be wrapped up shortly.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Bayern Confident On Kane Deal

Bayern Munich has set its sights on securing the services of England’s star striker, Harry Kane. After fruitful discussions with Kane’s camp, Bayern has successfully negotiated an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for a staggering €120 million package. With permission granted for Kane’s medical, the final details are being ironed out. Fans await Friday, which could herald the announcement of Kane’s move to the German giants.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Mohamed Daramy’s Move to Reims

Ajax and Reims are busy finalizing the details of Mohamed Daramy’s transfer. The agreement entails a €17 million fee, inclusive of add-ons, as Reims secures the talented player’s services. Personal terms have been settled, and the deal includes a sell-on clause for Ajax, highlighting the strategic thinking behind the move.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Done Deal: Max Aarons Joins Bournemouth

Max Aarons’ transfer saga comes to an end as Bournemouth officially unveils the full-back as their latest signing. The deal, structured at a £7 million fixed fee plus potential add-ons, marks a significant addition to Bournemouth’s squad.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Aston Villa’s Pursuit of Nicoló Zaniolo:

Aston Villa’s interest in Nicoló Zaniolo is clear, as they make a formal bid for the Italian midfielder. The proposed deal includes a loan agreement with a buy option clause. However, negotiations with AS Roma are yet to yield an agreement under the current conditions. Zaniolo’s eagerness for the move is evident, setting the stage for potential developments.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

