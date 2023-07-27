Transfer News: Chukwueze Completes AC Milan Move, Blues Lead Mohammed Race

Chelsea target Samuel Chukwueze completes AC Milan move

Chelsea target and Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze has completed his switch from Villarreal to AC Milan and will wear the No.21 shirt at the San Siro.

Chelsea lead Kudus race

Chelsea are leading the race for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus, according to The Independent.

Kudus has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs in recent months including Arsenal and Manchester United. But it’s the Blues who are in pole position to seal the versatile forward’s signature.

Evans to continue role with Man Utd in US

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed defender Jonny Evans and striker Joe Hugill will remain with the squad in the US.

Former Man City star Silva confirms retirement

Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has retired from football after suffering a serious knee injury, according to GOAL.

The 37-year-old spent a decade with City after joining from Valencia in 2010 and won four Premier League titles.

He left the Etihad to join Real Sociedad in 2020 and was about to begin his fourth season with the Spanish side, but after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in a pre-season training session has decided to call time on his career.

A World Cup and European Championship winner with Spain, Silva confirmed he was hanging up his boots with a video posted on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Barcelona’s Nico Gonzalez in Portugal ahead of €10m move to FC Porto

According to 90min, Nico Gonzalez has arrived in Portugal to undergo a medical, marking the final steps of his €10m transfer from Barcelona to FC Porto. The 21-year-old had an impressive loan spell at Valencia, featuring in 26 La Liga matches during the 2022/23 season, and received the green light from Xavi Hernandez to leave this summer.

DONE DEAL: Burnley sign Larsen

Burnley have snapped up Hoffenheim winger Jacob Bruun Larsen on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old, who came through the Borussia Dortmund academy, will link up with Vincent Kompany’s side for the 2023/24 campaign. He played under Kompany briefly during a loan spell at Anderlecht in the 20/21 season.

DONE DEAL: Hibernian net Fish again

Manchester United defender Will Fish will link up with Hibernian on loan for a second season, according the mirror.

DONE DEAL: Liverpool confirm Henderson exit

Liverpool have confirmed that Jordan Henderson has left the club and competed his move to the Saudi Pro League.

Khalid311 (

)