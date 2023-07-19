Transfer News: Chelsea want Maguire as replacement for injured Fofana, Man Utd in talks with Disasi

Chelsea want Maguire as replacement for injured Fofana

Chelsea have reportedly set their sights on Manchester United defender Harry Maguire after Wesley Fofana suffered a cruciate ligament injury. According to 90min, Maguire is an option for the Blues after Fofana’s injury has given Mauricio Pochettino a headache. The Frenchman has undergone reconstructive surgery on his ACL.

Man Utd in talks with Disasi

Manchester United and Newcastle United are both reportedly in talks for Axel Disasi, and Monaco have set their minimum asking price. According to Sky Germany, the two Premier League clubs have held discussions with Monaco to try and secure the signing of the centre-back. They have both been informed that the French international will cost at least €45m (£39m/$51m).

Howe confirms Saint-Maximin discussing Newcastle exit

Eddie Howe confirmed Allan Saint-Maximin is “in discussion regarding a move to another club” following Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox. The forward was missing from the squad which travelled to Glasgow amid speculation he could leave the club this summer.

There as speculation that the 26-year-old Frenchman, who joined the Magpies in a £16million move from Nice in August 2019, is a target for a Saudi Pro League club with some reports naming Al-Ahli as potential buyers.

Manager Howe said: “Allan is in discussions regarding a move to another club. Nothing is confirmed, nothing is done at these stages but that’s why he wasn’t here today.

“With financial fair play you sort of have to trade otherwise, for us this summer we would be stuck in a position where we couldn’t recruit players the other way. That’s how financial fair play works.

“Maxi is a top player. We definitely don’t want to lose him, we want to strengthen the group but sometimes these things happen and we have to accept that.

“It is early to speak of Maxi in the past tense at Newcastle, certainly our respect and love for him is the same as the supporters. They love him and we love him and certainly if he does go it will be a difficult moment for all of us.

“There is no immediate plans for him to join us tomorrow, but we will wait and see. He could end up with us again and if that is the case, we would love to have him back.”

