Transfer News: Chelsea want Maasten to sign new contract, Man Utd finalize the signing of Amrabat.

Chelsea want Maasten to sign new contract.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Chelsea want Maasten to sign a new contract with them. The player rejected to join Burnley and was keen on staying at Chelsea. The player will have to sign his contract soon or could likely leave Chelsea in 2024.

Man Utd finalize the signing of Amrabat.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man Utd have finalized the signing of Amrabat from Fiorentina for a loan fee of €10m. The Moroccan midfielder will wear jersey number 4 in Manchester number 4 at the club. There is a buy options clause in June 2024 for €20m plus €5m add-ons.

Fulham finalize the signing of Ballo Toure.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Fulham have finalized the signing of Ballo Toure on loan from AC Milan. There is no buy option in the clause and he will return to AC Milan next year. Fulham will pay 100% of the defender’s salary during the loan period.

