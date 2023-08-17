Transfer News: Chelsea target Brennan Johnson, Henderson to stay at Old Trafford

Chelsea target Brennan Johnson

Chelsea are now looking at signing Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson who is also a target for Tottenham and West Ham, according to Goal.

The shock interest comes as Chelsea’s move for Michael Olise has now collapsed.

The Blues had agreed personal terms with the Crystal Palace winger and activated his £35million release clause, though it was said that the Eagles were furious with the way their London rivals and considered formally reporting them ‘for making an illegal approach, according to Metro.

Nottingham Forest wanted £50m off Brentford when they launched a bid earlier in the summer and that price may have a few more zeroes attached if Chelsea come calling.

The interest comes amid doubts that Michael Olise’s arrival from Crystal Palace may not go through following the Eagles’ complaints over Chelsea conduct.

Henderson to stay at Old Trafford

Dean Henderson will remain at Manchester United this season unless the club can sign a replacement before the close of the transfer window.

United had held an interest in signing Japan international shot-stopper Zion Suzuki but the goalkeeper rejected the opportunity to join the club.

Despite signing first-choice Andre Onana from Inter, Erik ten Hag has drastically reduced the bloated goalkeeper department at the club, according to Mirror.

Palace chairman says Olise has signed new deal at club

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says Michael Olise has signed a new four-year deal with the club.

Chelsea were expected to sign Olise from Palace after triggering a release clause in the 22-year-old’s contract.

That would have guaranteed Palace a £35million fee, according to ESPN.

Olise is currently sidelined after tearing his hamstring at the Under-21 European Championship, which could prevent him from playing until the end of September.

Arsenal ponder new defensive signing

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal are monitoring the market for a new defender after losing Jurrien Timber, accoding to The Athletic.

The Dutchman requires surgery on an ACL injury.

“We have to be open to react if something happens, not only with an injury but if something happens in the market as well,” Arteta said.

Done Deals

George Long joins Norwich City

Norwich City are pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper George Long from Millwall on a free transfer.

The shot-stopper joins the club on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old is a product of the Sheffield United Academy, going on to make over 100 appearances for the club in the Championship and League One, according to now.

Cardiff City target Greece midfielder after Trabzonspor exit

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut hopes to complete at least one signing before Saturday’s Championship match at Leicester City, as the Bluebirds target a move for midfielder Manolis Siopis.

Greece international Siopis, 29, is available on a free transfer after leaving Turkish club Trabzonspor, according to now.

