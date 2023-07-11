NEWS

Transfer News: Chelsea still pushing to complete Caicedo deal, Chelsea completes signing of Angelo.

Chelsea still pushing to complete Caicedo deal.

Chelsea still pushing to complete Caicedo deal with Brighton as talks are still on going. Brighton want about €90- 100m to get the deal finalized. The player is keen on the move but both clubs will have to come to agreement about the fee if the deal must be finalized.

Chelsea completes signing of Angelo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have completed the signing of Angelo from Santos for a fee of €15m. The deal is already done but it shall be made official after the medical tests is completed tomorrow. The 2004 born winger will also travel to USA with the squad for pre-season after everything has been completed.

Manor Solomon to be unveiled as new Tottenham player today.

Israeli forward, Manor Solomon will be unveiled as new Tottenham Hotspur player after he signed his contract and performed medical tests. He joins the London Club on a free transfer from Shaktar Donetsk.

