NEWS

Transfer News: Chelsea still insist on keeping Colwill, Man Utd complete the signing of Evans.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 349 1 minute read

Chelsea still insist on keeping Colwill.

Chelsea are still insisting on keeping Levi Colwill despite interest from Brighton and other clubs. Chelsea stance became even stronger now that Fofana has been injured. A new deal have been discussed in order to extend the contract of Colwill.

Man Utd complete the signing of Evans.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Jonny Evans on a short term deal as revealed by Fabrizio Romano. The news is a bit shocking and unexpected because he was still at Everton. Evans will take part in pre-season games that are upcoming. A photo of him on training session have already been seen.

RB Leipzig completes official deal.

German Club, RB Leipzig have completed an official deal with PSG for the signing of El Chadaille Bitshiabu. The deal will worth on a15m fee that could be up to a €20m final package. PSG will have a 25% sell on clause included in the deal.

Sportsmannie (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“In Just 2-3 Months, Tinubu Succeeded In Putting More People In Poverty Than Removing Them” -Adebayo Adewole

16 mins ago

Fuel Price Hike Based on Market Realities – NNPCL

18 mins ago

Adamu & Omisore Are Not Clearly Members Of The APC; They’re The Conservatives In The APC—Alancha

29 mins ago

Croatian Football Star, Luka Modrić Shows Off Beautiful Wife As He Celebrates Her Birthday

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button