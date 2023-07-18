Transfer News: Chelsea still insist on keeping Colwill, Man Utd complete the signing of Evans.

Chelsea still insist on keeping Colwill.

Chelsea are still insisting on keeping Levi Colwill despite interest from Brighton and other clubs. Chelsea stance became even stronger now that Fofana has been injured. A new deal have been discussed in order to extend the contract of Colwill.

Man Utd complete the signing of Evans.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Jonny Evans on a short term deal as revealed by Fabrizio Romano. The news is a bit shocking and unexpected because he was still at Everton. Evans will take part in pre-season games that are upcoming. A photo of him on training session have already been seen.

RB Leipzig completes official deal.

German Club, RB Leipzig have completed an official deal with PSG for the signing of El Chadaille Bitshiabu. The deal will worth on a15m fee that could be up to a €20m final package. PSG will have a 25% sell on clause included in the deal.

Sportsmannie (

)