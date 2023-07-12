Transfer News: Chelsea Speak To Rayan Cherki’s Agents, Chelsea set to bid for Lyon wonderkid

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Chelsea Speak To Rayan Cherki’s Agents.

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Rayan Cherki as talks with the 19 year old’s agents and representatives have now taken place. Lyon determined not to lose him but have not said he isn’t for sale.

Chelsea set to bid for Lyon wonderkid

Chelsea are preparing an offer for Rayan Cherki, according to ESPN. The Lyon youngster was subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain in January and his club’s perilous financial situation could lead to him leaving this summer.

Erik ten Hag wants to sign Rudiger

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is said to be keen on bringing former Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger to Old Trafford this summer, according to Spanish news outlet El Nacional. United are willing to offer the German defender an ‘untouchable’ role in the first team and ‘a much higher salary’ to return to the Premier League – just one year after leaving Stamford Bridge.

Roma To Sign Rasmus Kristensen.

Roma are set to sign Rasmus Kristensen on a season-long loan from Leeds. Jose Mourinho is keen to add the Danish player to his squad ahead of next season.

SkillsB (

)