Transfer News: Chelsea Set For £28m Bid For Wahi, Diaby Open To Aston Villa Move

Chelsea Set For £28m Bid For Wahi

According to The Athletic, Premier league side Chelsea are set to launch a formal bid (expected to be worth £27.7m) for Montpellier top player Elye Wahi.

The 20-year-old striker had an impressive performance last season as he scored 19 goals in Ligue 1. According to The Athletic, Chelsea plan to loan Wahi to Strasbourg If the deal goes through.

Diaby Open To Aston Villa Move

According to Fabrizio Romano, French winger Diaby is open to a move to Aston Villa as he said yes to the Premier league side. The talented player is keen on joining Unai Emery’s project.

Aston Villa are reportedly going to pay a fee in excess of €50m for the top player.

Danjuma Set For Everton Medical

According to Fabrizio Romano, Danjuma will undergo medical tests as new Everton player in the next days as an agreement has been reached on a loan deal from Villarreal until June 2024.

ThousandWords (

)