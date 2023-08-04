Transfer News: Chelsea rule out making move for Mbappe, Hojlund signs Man Utd contract

Chelsea rule out making move for Mbappe

Chelsea have reportedly ruled out making a move for Kylian Mbappe, despite being linked with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.There have been suggestions that PSG are inviting offers from Premier League sides, so that a deal can be done this summer, with Chelsea considered to be a possible suitor. Standard Sport is, however, reporting that the Blues will not be making a move as they believe PSG are trying to drag English sides into a political battle between the French giants and La Liga heavyweights Real.

Hojlund signs Man Utd contract

Manchester United new boy Rasmus Hojlund signed his Red Devils contract a few minutes ago, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 13-time Premier League champions have snapped-up the 20-year-old striker after agreeing to pay Atalanta £72million in exchange for his services. The Red Devils plan to unveil the Denmark international at Old Trafford on Saturday ahead of their pre-season friendly with Lens.

Kyosuke Tagawa: Hearts sign forward from Tokyo for undisclosed fee

Japanese forward Kyosuke Tagawa will bring “some top-quality squad depth” after completing a six-figure move to Hearts from FC Tokyo, says technical director Steven Naismith. The 24-year-old, who has two caps, arrives on a four-year deal and is the Scottish Premiership club’s fourth summer signing.

