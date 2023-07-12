Transfer News: Chelsea Reject William’s Return, Lyon To Resist Chelsea’s Interest In Cherki.

NEWS

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Chelsea Reject William’s Return.

Willian was offered to #Chelsea this summer, but the Blues weren’t interested in signing him according to Nathan Gissing. Willian left Chelsea a few years ago after 7 years at the club, went on to play for Premier League rivals Arsenal and Fulham but with his contract up at Fulham this summer, Willian got offered to Chelsea by his agent on a free and the Blues rejected the offer.

The Blues feel he is not the type of target that want this summer for their squad.

[Source: NathGissing]

Lyon To Resist Chelsea’s Interest In Cherki.

Lyon are determined to resist Chelsea’s interest in signing Rayan Cherki. Chelsea are the latest team to be linked with the 19 year old prodigy but Lyon who are desperate to retain his services will not sanction a sale unless something extraordinary happens. They value Cherki at £50m.

[Source: guardian]

Cher Ndour has joined PSG.

Cher Ndour has joined PSG on a free transfer after leaving Benfica. Long-term contract for the teenager.

(Source: PSG_inside)

