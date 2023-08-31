Transfer News: Chelsea Reject Bayern Loan Deal For Chalobah, Al Shabab Closing In On Carrasco

Chelsea Rejects Bayern Loan Deal For Chalobah

According to Fabrizio Romano, Premier League giants Chelsea have rejected new approach from Bayern Munich for Trevoh Chalobah as it was again a loan deal.

Reports states that Conversations will continue in order for both clubs to find a way.

Al Shabab Closing In On Carrasco

According to reports, Al Shabab are closing in on deal to sign talented star player Yannick Ferreira Carrasco from Atlético Madrid. Reports states that an agreement is imminent between both clubs after long negotiations.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the fee for the attacker will be in excess of €15m package. Reports states that personal terms was agreed days ago for a 3 year deal.

Monaco Not Working On Davinson Sanchez Deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ligue 1 side AS Monaco are currently not working on Davinson Sánchez deal with Tottenham despite previous reports.

Reports states that the French club still want Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham.

