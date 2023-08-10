Transfer News: Chelsea reach agreement to sign Adams, Man Utd midfielder, Fred wanted by Fenerbahçe.

Chelsea reach agreement to sign Adams.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Adams from Leeds United. The American midfielder has a release clause of £20m in his deal and Chelsea are close to activating it. The deal for the player is advanced and he will undergo medical tests today.

Man Utd midfielder, Fred wanted by Fenerbahçe.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man Utd midfielder, Fred is wanted by Fenerbahçe. The Turkish Club have made an official bid of €15m. Fred is tempted by Fenerbahçe proposal and he might leave the club this summer.

Bayern Munich reach an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Harry Kane.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that German side, Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with English Club, Tottenham to sign Harry Kane for a package of more than €100m. Bayern are close to signing their target and final decision is now on the English striker.

