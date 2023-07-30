Transfer News: Chelsea prepare £112m deal for Valverde; Chelsea agree £38m deal for Disasi

Chelsea prepare £112m offer

Spanish publication Nacional states that Chelsea are now interested in bringing Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde to Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is said to have prepared a bid of €130million (£112million) to sign Valverde. The report adds that the Blues are prepared to quintuple Valverde’s salary to make him one of the highest paid players in the Premier League.

SOURCE: Nacional

Chelsea agree £38m deal for Disasi

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a £38million deal in principle with Monaco for defender Axel Disasi. The France international centre-back, who is also comfortable at right-back, is now set to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed switch to Stamford Bridge. The transfer has come totally out of the blue as the Blues continue to turn the screw in their pursuit of new recruits The Athletic are reporting that Chelsea have now tied up an agreement for Disasi with Monaco after pipping Manchester United and Newcastle to his signature.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Galatasaray re-sign Icardi

Galatasaray have re-signed Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal. The Argentina international, 30, spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, where he scored 22 goals in just 24 league games to fire them to the Turkish Super Lig title.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

