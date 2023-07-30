NEWS

Transfer News: Chelsea prepare £112m bid for Valverde; Arsenal in talks over deal for Bitello

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

Chelsea prepare £112m offer

Spanish publication Nacional states that Chelsea are now interested in bringing Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde to Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is said to have prepared a bid of €130million (£112million) to sign Valverde. The report adds that the Blues are prepared to quintuple Valverde’s salary to make him one of the highest paid players in the Premier League.

SOURCE: Nacional

Arsenal’s Bitello talks

Arsenal are locked in talks over a move for Brazilian midfielder Bitello, according to reports. The 23-year-old is keen on a switch to the Emirates Stadium with Mikel Arteta ready to add another midfielder to his squad after losing Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen. Bitello, who impressed for Gremio last season, is valued at under £9m. President Alberto Guerra spoke last week about his future and admitted many clubs have made offers, with Monaco also thought to be in the race for the highly-rated midfielder. “There are a lot of people watching Bitello, but there is no proposal, even to reassure our fans, at the moment,” Guerra told Rede Sul.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Burnley lodge Boey bid

Burnley have submitted a bid for Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey. That’s according to Goal, who claim that the Clarets have firmed up their interest in the highly-rated 22-year-old, who is valued by the Turkish giants at around €25million (£21.5m).

SOURCE: Goal

SportWeb (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 10 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Latest Ankara Skirt and Blouse Designs For Ladies

13 seconds ago

Tinubu’s Government Would Have Been Better Than Buhari, But He Will Be Frustrated” -Primate Ayodele

12 mins ago

PEPC Prepares for Judgement on Presidential Election Petitions Against President Bola Tinubu

14 mins ago

Nigeria Should Not Confront The Niger Republic, A Leader Wasn’t Picked During The Election – Nwosu

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button