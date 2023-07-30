Transfer News: Chelsea prepare £112m bid for Valverde; Arsenal in talks over deal for Bitello

Chelsea prepare £112m offer

Spanish publication Nacional states that Chelsea are now interested in bringing Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde to Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is said to have prepared a bid of €130million (£112million) to sign Valverde. The report adds that the Blues are prepared to quintuple Valverde’s salary to make him one of the highest paid players in the Premier League.

SOURCE: Nacional

Arsenal’s Bitello talks

Arsenal are locked in talks over a move for Brazilian midfielder Bitello, according to reports. The 23-year-old is keen on a switch to the Emirates Stadium with Mikel Arteta ready to add another midfielder to his squad after losing Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen. Bitello, who impressed for Gremio last season, is valued at under £9m. President Alberto Guerra spoke last week about his future and admitted many clubs have made offers, with Monaco also thought to be in the race for the highly-rated midfielder. “There are a lot of people watching Bitello, but there is no proposal, even to reassure our fans, at the moment,” Guerra told Rede Sul.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Burnley lodge Boey bid

Burnley have submitted a bid for Galatasaray full-back Sacha Boey. That’s according to Goal, who claim that the Clarets have firmed up their interest in the highly-rated 22-year-old, who is valued by the Turkish giants at around €25million (£21.5m).

SOURCE: Goal

SportWeb (

)