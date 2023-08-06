Transfer News: Chelsea open contract talks with Bashir; Adams open to Chelsea move

Chelsea open contract talks with Bashir

Bashir Humphreys is in talks about extending his deal at Chelsea after an exceptional pre-season tour. All parties have agreed it is best for him to go on loan but Mauricio Pochettino was very impressed with his displays in USA.

Source: @NizaarKinsella

Adams open to Chelsea move

Leeds United star, Tyler Adams is a possibility for Chelsea this summer. The relegation release clause on his contract with Leeds makes a deal simpler with several Premier League clubs interested. Adams is open to the move to Stamford Bridge.

Source: @JacobsBen

Gabriel to join Strasbourg on loan

Angelo Gabriel will join Strasbourg on loan. The Blues want him to develop playing as regular starter and the club want to proceed same way with Deivid Washington once they close the deal with Santos.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Leeds United in advanced talks for Philips

Leeds United are in advanced talks with Liverpool for Nat Philips who has been targeted as one of the ideal profiles to replace Wober, (now on loan at Glabach) Both sides are discussing some details about the proposal set at £10m add-ons included.

Source: @RudyGaletti

Chelsea still pushing for Caicedo

Chelsea target, Moises Caicedo was not included in the squad for Brighton’s friendly game against against Rayo Vallecano due to a muscle overload. The Seagulls continue to stick to their £100 million valuation, with the Blues still pushing

Source:@NathGissing

PSG want close to €80m for Varratti

Although Al-Hilal want Marco Verratti, PSG expect close to €80m. Nasser Al-Khelaifi won’t sell unless Al-Hilal (or Al-Ahli, who have also looked) return with a significantly higher offer. The player is content to stay at PSG if no agreement is reached.

Source: @JacobsBen

AS Roma eye Ekitike

AS Roma are still working to find a new striker and the last profile explored is Hugo Ekitike. Several clubs are eyeing a move for the PSG star and he could leave the club this summer.

Source: @RudyGaletti

Felix to return to Benfica

João Felix has an agreement to return to Benfica on a 1-year loan. The Portuguese forward spent last season on loan at Chelsea where he scored four league goals in 16 appearances for the Blues.

Source: pedrogva6

