Transfer News: Chelsea open Balogun talks, Liverpool holding concrete Lavia talks

Chelsea open Balogun talks

Chelsea have opened talks with Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun as their search for a new centre forward continues, according to various reports. The striker scored 21 goals last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims.

Sky Sports reported earlier this summer that Inter Milan, AC Milan, RB Leipzig, Monaco and Marseille are all interested in Arsenal striker.

Liverpool holding concrete La talks

Liverpool are holding concrete talks over the signing of Southampton’s Romeo La, according to Sky in Germany. Sky Sports revealed earlier this week that Southampton are confident they can get £50m for the midfielder following their relegation to the Championship last season.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have all engaged the midfielder’s representatives over a potential transfer this summer, though Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the midfielder.

Leeds’ Aaronson joins Union Berlin on loan

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has today joined Union Berlin on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 22-year-old USA international made 40 appearances for the Whites last season, in all competitions, after arriving from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2022. He now moves to the German capital, with Union Berlin, who finished fourth in the Bundesliga in the 2022/23 campaign.

Inter lining up Sommer as Onana replacement

Inter Milan are preparing for the likely departure of Andre Onana to Manchester United by lining up a bid for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Onana is United’s choice to replace David De Gea, who confirmed he has left Old Trafford on Saturday. Inter want to replace the Cameroon international with Sommer, who only joined Bayern in January, as well as Shakhtar Donetsk’s Anatoliy Trubin.

