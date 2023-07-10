Transfer News: Chelsea now looking to sell Cucurella, Man Utd ready to hear offers for Amad Diallo

Chelsea now looking to sell Cucurella

According to Football Transfers, Chelsea are looking to continue their impressive summer of player sales by offloading left back Marc Cucurella. The Blues have already sold a number of players including Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Mateo Kovacic, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. N’Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta have left on free transfers, while Tiemoue Bakayoko has been released.

Man Utd ready to hear offers for Amad Diallo

Manchester United are considering sending young attacker Amad on loan this summer so that he gets more game time, according to Football Insider. The 20-year-old returned to Old Trafford this season after spending the last campaign on loan at Sunderland. He will work hard to gain Erik ten hag’s trust in the pre-season but it is unlikely that he would get a lot of game time at the club this season.

Pochettino: I want to help Alli

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says he wants to speak to Dele Alli to discover “what is going on” with the midfielder’s career.

Alli was one of England’s top young talents at Pochettino’s Spurs, scoring 22 goals in all competitions in the 2016-17 season. But Alli, now 27, has endured a spectacular fall from grace. He has played just 23 Premier League games since the summer of 2021 and has not played since February amid a failed loan at Turksih club Besiktas.

At his Chelsea unveiling earlier this week, Pochettino said of Alli: “I hope to have some time to call and see because he is a great guy and I want to talk a bit with him. I want to help him and see what is going on.”

Toney: Frank is one of the best managers I’ve played under

Brentford’s Ivan Toney praised Bees head coach Thomas Frank when he spoke to Sky Sports at the British Grand Prix earlier this afternoon.

The striker – who is currently serving an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules said: “He brings a strength and a love. When a player plays for somebody, they want to be loved and feel loved – and Thomas Frank definitely does that with all the players.

“Whether you’re starting, coming off the bench or not even in the squad, he makes all his players feel loved and special.

“He’s probably one of the best managers I’ve played under. He knows I’ll give my heart for him and put my body on the line for him.”

