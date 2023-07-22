Transfer News: Chelsea Interested In Kylian Mbappé, Chelsea In Race For Kudus

Chelsea Interested In Kylian Mbappé

According to Fabrice Hawkins RMC Sport Chelsea are interested in France star player Kylian Mbappé as they are studying the feasibility of the transfer. There is no offer from the Blues at the moment.

Chelsea would compete with Al-Hilal who are willing to offer Kylian Mbappé 400M € for over two years + transfer fee of 200M € for Paris

(Source: Fabrice Hawkins – RMC Sport)

Chelsea In Race For Kudus

Chelsea has contacted Ajax to express interest in acquiring attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, according to TA reporter David Ornstein.

The Premier League team has initiated communication with their Dutch rivals but has not yet made an offer.

Chelsea is examining a variety of possibilities, including Kudus, and a deal on personal terms with the Ghanaian international is almost complete.

Kudus, who has a deal with Ajax through 2025, turned down a one-year extension in April and wants out of the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Kudus, 22, made 30 appearances for Ajax past season and contributed to 3 goals and 11 goals total.

(Source: David Ornstein)

Charlie Savage Joins Reading

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United player Charlie Savage has left the club as he joins Reading on a permanent deal.

Man Utd will keep sell-on clause and the option to match any bids in future.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

