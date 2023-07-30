NEWS

Transfer News: Chelsea In Talks Over Mbappe Deal, Liverpool Still In talks with Romeo Lavia

Chelsea In Talks Over Mbappe Deal

According to Daily Record, Premier league side Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are in talks over a player-plus-cash deal for France star Kylian Mbappe.

PSG want to sell the top player this summer rather than lose him for free next summer, and are open to negotiating his exit.

The Ligue 1 side has already rejected a world-record move to Saudi club Al Hilal despite being able to earn around a fee of €2million a day for a year. He is keen on staying in Europe.

According to Daily Record, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly have held direct talks over a possible deal for the top attacker.

Liverpool Still In talks with Romeo La

According to Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are still locked in talks with Southampton over a move for Romeo La.

Liverpool would compete with Arsenal who are also exploring the possibility of a deal to sign David Raya.

The Gunners want to recruit the Brentford keeper and the Southampton midfielder.

ThousandWords (
)

