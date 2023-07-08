Transfer News: Chelsea given Lavia lead as Arsenal & Liverpool pull out, Elliott could leave Chelsea this summer

Chelsea given La lead as Arsenal and Liverpool pull out

Chelsea have been given the advantage in the race to sign Romeo La from Southampton, The Mirror claims. Liverpool and Arsenal have told the Saints they are not willing to match their asking price for the midfielder, leaving Chelsea in the clear to land him.

Elliott could leave Chelsea this summer

Chelsea may be ready to let 20-year-old youngster go this summer, they’ll demand big sell-on clause. Chelsea are open to selling youngster Ben Elliott in this summer transfer window. That is according to the Evening Standard.

Ben Elliott, who’s a highly-rated midfielder, has been on Chelsea’s books since the age of eight. The 20-year-old has impressed in various age groups for the Blues, including last season as an important player for the Under-21s side. He’s still waiting to make a first-team debut at club level. However, the London-born talent qualifies to play for Cameroon and made his senior international debut for the African country last month.

Pochettino: I have an ‘amazing’ relationship with Kane

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he has an “amazing” relationship with Harry Kane but said it is “not fair” to talk about the Tottenham striker’s future. Kane has just one year remaining on his Spurs contract and is a summer target for Bayern Munich, but the England captain could leave the north London side for free if he runs down his deal.

Kane is reportedly building a house nearby Chelsea’s training ground and while Spurs would be unwilling to sell Kane to their rivals, they would be powerless to stop him joining next summer.

Speaking at his first press conference since being appointed as Chelsea head coach, Kane’s former manager Pochettino said: “I don’t like to talk about players in another club but you are talking about one of the greatest in the world.

“It’s not fair to talk, it’s not fair to say nothing. People are not stupid, fans are not stupid, they are so clever and they know my relationship with him was always amazing.

“I saw him when he was young grow up and achieve all he was achieving and, of course, we have a great relationship.

“At the moment we are thinking in different ways. We are not thinking about that.”

