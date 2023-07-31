Transfer News: Chelsea eyeing move to sign Sanchez; Arsenal urged to sign Brazil forward Neymar

Chelsea eye goalkeeper Sanchez

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has decided to turn his attentions to Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, with Arsenal chasing the transfer of Brentford shot-stopper David Raya. The Blues had been linked with Raya earlier in the transfer window after the Spain international kept 12 Premier League clean sheets last term. Express Sport understands that Chelsea will push for Sanchez after making enquiries into the 25-year-old’s availability earlier this summer. Sanchez lost his place to Jason Steele at Brighton last season, with the Sussex side since bolstering their goalkeeping options by snapping up Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Arsenal urged to sign Neymar

Former Arsenal star Julio Baptista has suggested that a move for Brazil forward Neymar could be “key” to the Gunners ending their wait for the Premier League crown. The North London side went toe-to-toe with eventual treble winners Manchester City last term but came unstuck at the final hurdle. Mikel Arteta and Edu have been hard at work bolstering the side ahead of the 2023/24 season. They have already spent around £200m so far this summer with the signings of Declan Rice,Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. Arsenal could set to spend even more with the likes of David Raya and Mohammed Kudus reportedly among their targets. However, Baptista believes that a swoop for PSG star Neymar would be ideal for the Gunners to achieve their objectives this term.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Al Ahli want Amrabat

Al Ahli want to sign Man Utd target Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan is next on Erik ten Hag’s shortlist but United are now facing competition for his signature. It is not currently known whether Amrabat would entertain a move to Saudi Arabia. He is currently training alone at Fiorentina.

SOURCE: Daily Express

