Transfer News: Chelsea eye shock Maguire deal, Bayern open to Goretzka sale

Chelsea eye shock Maguire deal

The Sun are reporting that Chelsea are considering a shock move for Harry Maguire. It comes after the defender was stripped of the Man Utd captaincy by Erik ten Hag this weekend. Spurs, West Ham and Newcastle are also said to be interested. United want to sell and the decision could push him closer to the exit door following his 2019 £80m move from Leicester.

Bayern open to Goretzka sale

According to Sky Germany, if Bayern Munich receives a bid between €40m and €50m, they would consider selling Leon Goretzka. Goretzka is currently happy with Bayern and has no desire to leave. If the team is unable to guarantee him enough playing time, his position can alter. Along with two or three other elite clubs that are also considering the German midfielder, Manchester United is one of the teams keeping a close eye on Goretzka’s situation.

Neymar Linked With Chelsea Again As PSG Exit Looms.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Neymar has been linked with Chelsea once again and that is a one to keep an eye on. The PSG star wants to leave the club after Messi’s exit and a move to the Premier League will not be turned down by the star. In his own words…

“Neymar to Chelsea is like an itch they can’t resist scratching, but he’s one of those players that is genuinely so hard to sign.”

