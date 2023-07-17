Transfer News: Chelsea Enter Race For Harry Maguire; Man United Interested In Simons

Chelsea Enter Race For Maguire

Chelsea are considering entering the race for Harry Maguire with West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle all keen on the England defender. The England defender was stripped off the captain armband yesterday at Manchester United and could be joining rivals, Chelsea.

Man Utd Interested In Simons

According to L’Equipe, Manchester United have emerged as serious contenders to sign Xavi Simons on loan from PSG. United will have to face competition from Leipzig.

Man Utd told to pay £70m for Jordan Pickford

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United will reportedly have to pay £70 million for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. According to The Daily Star, Manchester United are interested in signing Jordan Pickford from Premier League rivals Everton in the summer transfer window. However, Everton want as much as £70 million for Pickford, described as “incredible” by former Toffees winger Andros Townsend on talkSPORT. United thought that they would be able to sign the 29-year-old goalkeeper for £45 million. The Daily Star has reported that United have now moved on from Pickford and are trying to get a deal done with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Chelsea agree base fee to sign Moises Caicedo

Chelsea have reportedly agreed on an £80 million base fee with Brighton for top midfield target Moises Caicedo as talks continue. According to Rudy Galetti, Chelsea have agreed on a base fee of £80 million for top midfield target Moises Caicedo. Brighton & Hove Albion continue to hold out for £100 million, including bonuses, as talks continue between the two clubs to find an agreement.

