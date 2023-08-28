Transfer News: Chelsea Considering Emile Smith Rowe, Mohamed Salah To Al-Ittihad

Chelsea Considering Emile Smith Rowe

Chelsea are considering a move for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe. (Source: Mail Sport)

Mohamed Salah To Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad are preparing an offer of €150M to Liverpool for Mohamed Salah.

€100m guaranteed + €50m add ons.

An agreement would make the transfer the most expensive in the history of Saudi football, ahead of Neymar’s €90m.

The Saudi club will offer Salah a salary similar to Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo. (Source: James benge)

Eden Hazard Looking To Retire

Several intermediaries have contacted Eden Hazard’s representatives to offer him a move to Marseille, OGC Nice or Lille but he has rejected them all.

His wish is to stop everything and retire.

His entourage are trying to motivate him to continue his career. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Napoli Closing In On Lindstrom

Jesper Lindstrom’s move to Napoli is done.

€25m package to Frankfurt. Five-year contract. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Real Sociedad have signed Kieran Tierney on a season-long loan from Arsenal. (Source: Real Sociedad de Fútbol)

OFFICIAL: West Ham have confirmed the signing of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax for €41.5m + €3m add ons. (Source: West Ham United)

