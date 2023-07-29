Transfer News: Chelsea Completes Ugochukwu Signing, Cavani Joins Boca Juniors

Chelsea’s Acquisition of Lesley Ugochukwu:

In a strategic move, Chelsea has successfully sealed the agreement to sign the highly-talented Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes. The deal was finalized for an estimated fee of €27/28 million, and the player has already booked his medical tests for the weekend. The Blues have also secured a long-term deal with the promising 2004 talent. However, it remains to be seen whether Ugochukwu will be sent on loan to Strasbourg or stay with Chelsea’s first squad, with a decision expected soon and involvement from manager Mauricio Pochettino in the process.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Cavani’s Departure and Boca Juniors Move:

Valencia has officially terminated the contract of Edinson Cavani, making him a free agent. Boca Juniors fans are elated as the Uruguayan striker’s move to their club seems imminent. With the termination of his contract, Cavani is now free to pursue a new challenge in Argentina. Boca Juniors is set to be his next destination, as the club looks forward to bolstering its attacking options with the experienced forward.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United’s Pursuit of Rasmus Højlund:

Manchester United is inching closer to reaching an agreement with Atalanta for the transfer of Rasmus Højlund. Talks are in the advanced stages, and the young talent will not feature in a friendly game against Bournemouth to avoid any potential risk. The Red Devils seem determined to secure the services of Højlund, indicating their ambitions for the upcoming season.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Real Sociedad’s Interest in Donny Van de Beek and Sofyan Amrabat:

Real Sociedad has set its sights on Donny Van de Beek from Manchester United, making him one of their priority targets. Ongoing talks between the two clubs will determine the deal formula for the talented Dutch midfielder. Additionally, United’s interest in Sofyan Amrabat suggests that they are actively planning for potential departures, waiting for Donny Van de Beek or Fred to leave the club.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

What do you think about these moves?

Happylee (

)