Transfer News: Chelsea announces the signing of Palmer; Reguilon signs for Man Utd

Chelsea announce the signing of Cole Palmer

Chelsea have announced the signing of Cole Palmer from Manchester City on £40m deal plus add-ons.

“I have joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents.” He said.

Source: @ChelseaFC

Reguilon signs for Man Utd

Sergio Reguilon has signed Manchester United contract and final paperwork being completed before move from Tottenham Hotspur confirmed. He will join on a season-long loan with no fee or buy option and the full wage will be covered by Manchester United

Source: @David_Ornstein

Palhinha to Bayern Munich

João Palhinha is waiting for Fulham to find replacement in order to join Bayern Munich on a five year deal. Fulham called Tottenham Hotspur for Højbjerg but it is not easy to agree on conditions with Daniel Levy.

Source: @FabrizioRomano

Done deals;

Altay Bayindir has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2027, with the option of a further year.

Southampton have announced the signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

