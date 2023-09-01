Transfer News: Chelsea announces the signing of Palmer; Reguilon signs for Man Utd
Chelsea announce the signing of Cole Palmer
Chelsea have announced the signing of Cole Palmer from Manchester City on £40m deal plus add-ons.
“I have joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents.” He said.
Source: @ChelseaFC
Reguilon signs for Man Utd
Sergio Reguilon has signed Manchester United contract and final paperwork being completed before move from Tottenham Hotspur confirmed. He will join on a season-long loan with no fee or buy option and the full wage will be covered by Manchester United
Source: @David_Ornstein
Palhinha to Bayern Munich
João Palhinha is waiting for Fulham to find replacement in order to join Bayern Munich on a five year deal. Fulham called Tottenham Hotspur for Højbjerg but it is not easy to agree on conditions with Daniel Levy.
Source: @FabrizioRomano
Done deals;
Altay Bayindir has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2027, with the option of a further year.
Southampton have announced the signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a season-long loan from Manchester City.
BSfutbol (
)