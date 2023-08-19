Transfer News: Chelsea and Spurs consider Toney; Arsenal open talks to sign Cancelo

Chelsea and Spurs consider Toney

Brentford striker Ivan Toney may currently be serving a long-term suspension, but that has not stopped him from being linked with a transfer. Toney is banned from football until January 17 for breaching the FA’s betting rules, but both Chelsea and Tottenham are said to be interested in signing him in January. The two London clubs are looking to bolster their forward lines and should they strike out this summer, Toney could be waiting for them despite the England international lacking match fitness in five month’s time.

Chelsea hold talks over deal for Balogun

Balogun’s representatives have reportedly held surprising talks with Chelsea over the possibility of the 22-year-old joining the club. According to Footballtransfers.com, Balogun’s management have ‘touched base’ with the Gunners’ London rivals. Arsenal will demand £50million for Balogun this summer.

Nicolo Zaniolo Signs For Aston Villa

Aston Villa have signed Nicolo Zaniolo on loan from Galatasaray. (Source: AVFC Official)

Arsenal open talks to sign Cancelo

Arsenal are looking for a new full-back after the injury to Jurrien Timber and have now reportedly opened talks with Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo. Cancelo has been mentioned for much of the summer when it comes to Arsenal. Since returning from a loan spell with Bayern, Cancelo’s career has been in limbo a bit. But according to 90Min, Arsenal could offer the full-back a lifeline. 90Min claims that while there is big interest from Barcelona, it is Arsenal who have opened discussions over signing the Portuguese star.

Okilolonglife (

)