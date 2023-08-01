Transfer News: Chelsea agree six-year deal with Colwill; Arsenal to make Osimhen bid next summer

Chelsea agree six-year deal with Colwill

Chelsea have agreed a new six-year contract in principle with academy graduate Levi Colwill. The 20-year-old defender made a major impression on loan at Brighton last year, with the Seagulls even launching a bid to sign him on a permanent deal earlier this summer. But The Athletic are now reporting that Colwill will put an end to speculation over his future by putting pen-to-paper on a new deal.

Arsenal to make Osimhen bid next summer

Premier League side Arsenal are reportedly considering a strategic move to acquire Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen during the summer of 2024, Football Transfers. During the current transfer window, Arsenal made headlines by securing the services of Declan Rice from West Ham United for a whopping £105m. This groundbreaking deal not only shattered Arsenal’s previous transfer record, but also set a new British record.

Despite not being traditional big spenders among the Premier League’s elite clubs, Arsenal appears ready to invest substantially in their squad’s future.

According to an exclusive from Football Transfers, Mikel Arteta’s side are boosted by current Scudetto holders Napoli appointing former Spezia chief Mauro Meluso as their new sporting director.

Arsenal are believed to have an excellent relationship with Meluso and according to the report, could well do business with him again. This development has paved the way for the possibility of the Gunners making a marquee bid for Osimhen in the forthcoming summer transfer window. To accommodate the arrival of a top striker, which the team has lacked in recent seasons, one of Eddie Nketiah or Gabriel Jesus may be moved on by Arteta.

Hojlund set to undergo Man United medical

Ramsus Hojlund will complete his Manchester United medical today ahead of his £72m switch to Old Trafford, according to the Athletic. A fee that could rise as high as £72m with add-ons included has already been agreed, as has personal terms with Hojlund, including a five-year contract with the option to extend by a further year.

Man Utd monitoring Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United are said to be monitoring the situation around OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. Fabrizio Romano mentioned United’s interest in an interview with The United Stand: “I think Todibo remains one of the players they appreciate.” “People remember that we mentioned the French Market when my United were looking for a new centre back and he was one of them. “They’ve always been regularly following uh Todibo, who did very well with Nice, he’s one of the players they are tracking, and they had some contacts. “It was the end of May-beginning of June.”

