Transfer News: Chelsea Agree Deal To Sign Ugochukwu, Pochettino Wants 3 More Attacking Signings

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Chelsea Agree Deal To Sign Ugochukwu.

According to Adam Leventhal, Chelsea have agreed a £23.5m deal to sign Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu on a permanent deal. A medical is scheduled for the next 24 hours. The 19-year-old has also agreed personal terms with Chelsea and will sign a long-term contract.

Source: AdamLeventhal | The Athletic

Pochettino Wants 3 More Attacking Signings.

According to RMC Sport, Pochettino want to sign THREE attacking players before the window shuts. Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki, Mohammed Kudus are the players Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing.

(Source: RMC Sport / football.ldn)

Al Hilal Prepare En Nesyri Offer.

Al-Hilal are preparing a €45M offer to Sevilla for Youssef En-Nesyri. The Saudi club are offering a €15M-a-year salary to the Moroccan international.

He would join the likes of Rubén Neves, Milinković-Savić and Kalidou Koulibaly.

(Source: AS)

