Transfer News: Chelsea advancing in talks for Caicedo deal, Forest ‘working on’ Elanga chase

Chelsea advancing in talks for Caicedo deal

Chelsea are now advancing in talks for Caicedo deal with Brighton as revealed by Fabrizio Romano. The two clubs are discussing the amount of fixed fee to be paid and Brighton stated that €70m is not enough to finalize the deal. Negotiations will continue as Chelsea wants to find a solution to this as soon as possible. The player is still keen on the move waiting for final decisions by clubs.

Forest ‘working on’ Elanga chase

Nottingham Forest are apparently working on a deal to sign Anthony Elanga, who has been priced at £10m by United.

Forest are already nearing a deal to sign Dean Henderson on a permanent basis after last season’s loan spell.

The Times now claims winger Elanga is also of interest to Steve Cooper too. MEN Sport reported earlier today that Everton are interested Elanga after an approach in January.

Hirst joins Ipswich

George Hirst has joined Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee from Leicester City. The former England youth international has made his switch permanent after spending the second half of last season on loan to the Tractor Boys. The temporary move paid off for both as the Suffolk club returned to the Championship.

