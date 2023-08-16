Transfer News: Chelsea activate Olise’s release clause, Maguire’s move from Man Utd to West Ham off

Chelsea activate Olise’s release clause

According to Romano Fabrizio, Chelsea have activated £35m release clause for Michael Olise deal. Talks will now proceed with player side to make deal happen — but intial green light from Olise already there.

In the process, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are set to beat reigning treble winners Manchester City to his signature, with Pep Guardiola’s side also interested in the Frenchman. They have, however, moved onto Jeremy Doku and Lucas Paqueta.

It’s been another big-spending transfer window for the Blues, who finally landed Moises Caicedo on Monday as the midfielder joined from Brighton for an initial €116m (£100m).

Maguire’s move from Man Utd to West Ham off

Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham United is off. It’s thought a departure this late in the window would have left Manchester United little time to bring in a replacement.

Manager Erik ten Hag has always said Maguire is an important part of the squad and that he is happy for him to stay and fight for his place.

A source close to the player has told Sky Sports : “Harry respects West Ham and David Moyes, but to be clear there was never an agreement in place between Harry and West Ham.

“The process was less advanced than portrayed in the media. For example, at no point has Harry spoken to David Moyes.

“Harry remains settled at United, loves the club and believes he will get plenty of opportunities to play this season.”

City yet to receive bids for Laporte or Cancelo

Manchester City are yet to receive any official bids for Aymeric Laporte or Joao Cancelo during this transfer window. Both players are expected to leave before the window closes, having fallen down the pecking order at the Premier League champions.

Arsenal are the latest club to be linked with Laporte, after Jurrien Timber suffered a knee injury on the opening day of the season.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are thought to be readying an official offer for Joao Cancelo. The full-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich and has not been included in the City squad to play Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup tomorrow night.

